Genesis Shards 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $326,539.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.61 million and $326,539.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00115814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00161689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.70 or 1.00093097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00950767 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

