Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,759 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Hibbett Sports worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIBB opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $97.23.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.