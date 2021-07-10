Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 491,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,506,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.