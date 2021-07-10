Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teck Resources worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

