Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 284,627 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,602,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

