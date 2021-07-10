Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $873.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

