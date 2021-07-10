GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.