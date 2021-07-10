GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stock Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

