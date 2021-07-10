Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. 3,671,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.