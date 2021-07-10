Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 736,002 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 287.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.98% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIND stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 173,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

