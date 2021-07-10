Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $54.65 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.34% of iRhythm Technologies worth $54,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,664,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 186.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,334,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.