Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,188 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $47,812,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in DISH Network by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 4,014,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Truist upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

