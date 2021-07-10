Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,327,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,909,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 2.31% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPOE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 17,346,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,749. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

