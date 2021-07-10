Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes $47.11 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 764,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,407,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,282. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

