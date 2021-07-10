Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

