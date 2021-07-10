Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,673 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.