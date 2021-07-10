Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $60,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,933,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.22. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

