Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $56.89 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $56,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,226,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $6,037,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

