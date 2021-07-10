Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.45 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $58,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ALE opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

