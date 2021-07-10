Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $61.95 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $61,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cerner by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

