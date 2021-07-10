Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 20,020 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of FactSet Research Systems worth $57,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $343.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

