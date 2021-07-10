Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,828 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.83% of Avanos Medical worth $59,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after acquiring an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $4,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

