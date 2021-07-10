Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Anaplan worth $61,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

