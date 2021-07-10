Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 111,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,983. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

