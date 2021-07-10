Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.18 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

