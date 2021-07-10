GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,620,317.28 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $2,318,037.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

GoodRx stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a PE ratio of -34.22. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $20,170,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in GoodRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 455,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

