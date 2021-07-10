Governors Lane LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 150,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,739. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

