Governors Lane LP Takes Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

