Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $797.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,965,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $3,274,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

