Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

