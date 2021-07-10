Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

GBNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GBNH opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

