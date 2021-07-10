Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $10.200-$10.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

