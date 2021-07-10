Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) versus Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Critical Survey

Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tremor International and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25

Groupon has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Tremor International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.83 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -13.84

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International N/A N/A N/A Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Groupon beats Tremor International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves advertisers, brands, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

