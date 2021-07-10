Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 19,879 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

