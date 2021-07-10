Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF opened at $44.20 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,379,911 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.