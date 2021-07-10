Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

