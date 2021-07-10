Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,866 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $61.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

