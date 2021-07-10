Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

