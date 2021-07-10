Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after buying an additional 308,789 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

