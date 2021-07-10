Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 45.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 141.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $4,652,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

