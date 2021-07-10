Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,516 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

