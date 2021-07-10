Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Forterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

