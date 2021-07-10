Guider Market Cap Reaches $11,115.95 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,115.95 and $247.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.