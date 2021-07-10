Guider Market Cap Reaches $11,115.95 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,115.95 and $247.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.
Guider Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “
Buying and Selling Guider
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.
