Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

