Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.93.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.