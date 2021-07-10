Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSC. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harsco has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

