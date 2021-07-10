Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98,636.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $98,636.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

