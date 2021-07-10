HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

