Head to Head Analysis: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) & Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coursera and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 2 16 0 2.89 Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $199.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coursera and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 18.52 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Paylocity $561.33 million 19.02 $64.46 million $1.24 158.08

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera.

Summary

Paylocity beats Coursera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

