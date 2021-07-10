Head-To-Head Analysis: Sumo Logic (SUMO) & The Competition

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) is one of 332 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sumo Logic to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sumo Logic Competitors 2180 11431 21341 608 2.57

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.20%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Sumo Logic Competitors -43.94% -60.32% -3.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million -$80.30 million -14.82 Sumo Logic Competitors $1.85 billion $322.22 million 54.28

Sumo Logic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

